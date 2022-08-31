Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante set for West Brom move

Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is a deadline target for the Baggies

The Baggies are now working against the clock to finish what has proven a complicated window of squad-building with some important late additions.

And it now looks like the young forward is going to be the first addition in the race towards the deadline - as Albion look to bolster their front line.

The Salford striker emerged as a potential target earlier this week - and it was reported that West Brom and Birmingham had triggered a release clause, with Albion now winning the race for his signature.

Bruce, chief executive Ron Gourlay and head of recruitment Ian Pearce were forced to re-establish plans a couple of weeks ago due to the long-term injury setback to key striker Daryl Dike.

Thomas-Asante, a former Milton Keynes Dons youth product who has made more than 100 League Two appearances for Salford, is a target for a permanent transfer but Albion are also looking to bolster other departments, such as in central midfield, where they are light having seen Alex Mowatt exit on loan to Middlesbrough.

"I'm not going to speculate on things just yet but he's one of two or three or four things we're looking at," Bruce said on attacker Thomas-Asante after the draw at Wigan on Tuesday.

"We will see what develops."

Bruce has previously said he hoped Albion's business would not drag on until a chaotic deadline day but it now appears the club's recruitment work will run right until the final hour.

The Baggies have been working on loan deals in recent weeks and have been turned down by a couple of options. Finances are tight so Albion are having to work creatively with their offers.

Numbers are in short supply in the Albion ranks even without injury absentees and Bruce is now having to contend with the loss of key defender Semi Ajayi, injured at Wigan on Tuesday, as well as Dike. Callum Robinson also has a fresh knock.

Bruce has said he is taking a risk when it comes to a small squad, but insisted Albion are trying to add bodies prior to tomorrow's cut-off.

“We haven’t finished yet," he added. "We’re trying. I knew we were going to go down the loan route and we’ve been disappointed that one or two have not chosen us, which would have given us a hand.

"We know that when you go for loans it is going to be late. We’re trying our best and we’ll see what develops.