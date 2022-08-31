Cardiff City in talks to sign West Brom striker Callum Robinson - reports

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion at John Smith's Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 27-year-old, who has played for times for Albion this season, has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns all summer.

Former club Preston have been rumoured as the front runners for Robinson's services - but now it has emerged the forward is a target for Cardiff.

Reports claim Cardiff are in talks with Albion about a late move for the Republic of Ireland striker.

The forward, who signed for Albion following a loan spell in 2020, bagged eight goals last season and has scored 17 times in 89 outings for Albion.

Robinson was left out of the squad at Wigan - with Baggies boss Steve Bruce insisting the striker had a hamstring problem.

He said: "He's got a bit of a knock, a bit of a hamstring, he had a scan today.

"We don't think it's too serious, at all, but unfortunately we've picked up an injury.

"We'll see how it is before the weekend but it's not great."