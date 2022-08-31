Abject night for many as Albion draw again: Wigan 1-1 West Brom - player ratings

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion looks to the skies after his shot failed to find the back of the net during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at DW Stadium on August 30, 2022 in Wigan, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Relatively quiet night for the Baggies keeper. Could argue he might have done better for the goal - but with both sides toothless in attack it was always going to be an easy night for keepers.

Dara O'Shea 6

Started as right back with Furlong dropped to the bench - before quickly moving central when Ajayi went off. Did okay, tried to get Albion playing out from the back. Nothing spectacular, just an average display.

Kyle Bartley 5

Brought back in alongside O'Shea and looked rusty having spent weeks on the sidelines. Was ball watching for the first goal and a few passes went astray in an overall abject performance from Abion.

Semi Ajayi 3

As performances go this was one the defender will want to forget very, very quickly. Looked like he should have dealt with a simple bouncing ball in the fifth minute but allowed Josh Magennis to get a sniff, before being bullied by the Northern Irishman who smashed home. Then came off with an injury in the 20th minute - which is a blow for Albion.

Conor Townsend 4

Has struggled at times this season. Tried hard to work and create down the right but came to nothing. Had Albion's only chance of the second half in the box but swung with his left when he should have gone with his right.

Okay Yokuslu 5

Below average night for the summe signing - who had an off day at Huddersfield too. Slow on the ball at times, a few passes went astray and he slowed the play down when Albion could have gone forward. For a player without a pre-season under his belt, maybe it was a start too far.

Jayson Molumby 7

Got through an awful lot of work once again - and found himself in some good positions in the first period. Was lively again in the second before picking up a booking and being subbed as Albion looked for a winner.

Jed Wallace 5

Worked hard, as he has done all season, but couldn't make an impact on the game. Couldn't get forward and put crosses in like he has been doing. Battled hard with McClean and kept the former Albion man quiet.

Grady Diangana 6

From the off was always going to find it tough as Wigan doubled up on him. Did show little sparks towards the end of the first half and tried to make things happen in the second but to no avail.

John Swift 5

Another tough night for the playmaker. Showed glimpses with a few passes in the first half - but one misplaced pass almost led to an audacious lob from Max Power. Albion need to see more from the key summer signing if draws are to turn into wins.

Karlan Grant 7

Hard work all evening for the front man but he had one sniff at goal and he took it. Not the usual Grant goal we have come to expect but kept his cool and fired beyond the Wigan keeper. Hardly impacted the game aside from that but did his job when required.

Subs

20 Darnell Furlong for Ajayi 5

Dropped but soon into the action. Did little to light up the DW. Had chances to cross at times and didn't and the second half it was an overall poor display from Albion.

70 Jake Livermore for Okay Yokuslu 6

Came on when Yokuslu tired and was one of Albion's better players. Drove forward, won the ball a few times and tried to get things going.