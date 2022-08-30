'We can't keep scraping draws': Frustrated West Brom fans react to Wigan draw - WATCH

West Brom fans react to draw at Wigan - WATCH

West Brom got off to the worst possible start at the DW Stadium - as Josh Magennis fired the home side into a fifth minute lead.

Semi Ajayi then went off injured - before Karlan Grant pounced on a back pass and fired home with virtually Albion's first chance of the game.

Albion started the second half better and should have gone ahead but Conor Townsend shanked an effort wide from 12 yards out.