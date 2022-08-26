West Brom's Grady Diangana credits Steve Bruce for return to form

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 14, 2022 in Blackburn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene at Albion after joining on loan from West Ham back in 2019.

The Baggies then made Diangana's move permanent for an undisclosed fee following promotion to the Premier League - but the winger has since failed to hit the heights of that first season.

However, he has returned for the new campaign with renewed confidence - and so far has been Albion's best player during the opening games of the season.

And the winger has credited Baggies boss Bruce for setting him on a road back to his best.

He said: "I think we’ve started the season well in terms of our performances, but we’ve obviously not got as many points as we all wanted.

“We’re playing the right way and we’re creating lots of chances, we’re just not putting the chances away.

“I think personally, I’ve been quite consistent and I’m trying to be as much of a threat as I can be, creating opportunities for myself and for my team-mates.

“I’m really trying to cause the opposition lots of problems every time I step onto the pitch.

“I’ve been really enjoying my football. I’ve been working on my strengths in terms of trying to make them better and I’ve also been working on my weaknesses because I want to improve in certain areas.

“The boss has given me plenty of confidence. He chats to me a lot and he’s always trying to get me to just be myself and cause teams problems.

“It’s a certain feeling, a certain vibe that you feel, when you know you’re on the right path. I’m just trying to make sure that every game I play in, I’m in that zone.