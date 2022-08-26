West Brom skipper Jake Livermore is fine with game time challenge

Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Baggies stalwart Livermore turns 33 in November and made his 200th appearance for the club from the bench last weekend.

He is now vying with Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby for two central midfield roles and realises he is no longer an automatic regular starter for boss Steve Bruce.

“Sometimes a captain’s role, a senior player’s role is going to differ throughout different managers, a different style, different performances,” said former England international Livermore.

“Injuries at different times, timing, there are so many different factors.

“One thing for sure is everyone is fully behind everyone here and we’ll all give it 100 per cent, myself included.

“Whether that be being involved every game, starting every game or coming on to secure, or every day in training.

“There’s so much more to this football club that we all need to be on top of, myself included.”

Livermore and Albion head to Huddersfield tomorrow looking to make it back-to-back Championship victories after the disappointing Carabao Cup exit at Derby.

The captain, meanwhile, was chuffed at hitting the recent landmark. He said: “I’m very proud, I love this football club. I love the area, love the staff, love everyone. It’s been an honour to walk out 200 times.