Striker search goes on: Eight forwards linked to West Brom this summer

Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham..

Back at the start of the window, it was revealed Albion were keen on a striker with Cameron Archer touted as one they were keen on.

However, Steve Bruce then said the club weren't in the market for another forward until the latest unfortunate injury to Dike.

Now they're back in the market and have been linked with a host of potential forwards.

Here are a look at some of the strikers they have been linked with this summer.

Lewis Grabban

The forward was released by Forest this summer - following their promotion to the Premier League.

The 34-year-old, who featured briefly for Bruce at Aston Villa, is a proven goalscorer at the level and was heavily linked to Albion.

But earlier this week the striker made a surprising move to Saudi Arabia.

Liam Delap

It emerged earlier this month that Albion were the front runners for the City youngster - who has been linked with the club before.

Bruce admitted that he was keen on the youngster on loan, and it was believed Albion and Stoke were the two main clubs in for him.

And it transpired that Delap, whose father is first team coach at the Potters, decided to move to the Bet365 Stadium.

Dwight Gayle

Another year, another load of Gayle rumours.

The striker who netted more then 20 goals during the 2018/19 campaign has been linked with a move back every summer.

With Bruce, a former Newcastle boss now at the helm, it was predictable Gayle would be linked with a move back.

However, he has now penned a deal with Stoke which will ended the running rumour.

Chris Wood

In recent weeks, former Albion striker Chris Wood has been linked with a shock loan move.

Wood made a big money move back in January from Burnley to Newcastle - but looks to be having his game time restricted this season as the Saudi money kicks in at St James' Park.

You'd think it would be a big ask to get Wood to The Hawthorns - with many links you'd imagine coming due to his former ties to the club.

Lucas Joao

Readingâs Lucas Joao celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Tuesday February 16, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Bristol City. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Reading striker emerged as a potential option last week.

Joao has a good goal record for the Royals - with Albion rumoured to be keen on a move for the striker who has a year left to run on his deal.

However, the links have gone cold with Paul Ince not keen on letting another key man go after Albion bagged John Swift earlier this summer.

Oli McBurnie

McBurnie has been another Championship striker linked with a move to fill the striker void.

He burst onto the scene at Swansea but as done little to light thinks up at Sheffield United after a £20 million move.

File photo dated 14-09-2020 of Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie. Issue date: Thursday March 4, 2021. Issue date: Thursday April 15, 2021. Sheffield United have been dealt another injury blow with the news that Oli McBurnie will miss the remainder of the season with a foot fracture. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read Peter Powell/PA Wire..

Cameron Archer

The England U21 and Villa man was said to be on Albion's radar earlier in the summer as a potential loan option.

However, Steven Gerrard then said Archer was part of his plans after he penned a long term deal.

Now it has been confirmed he could go out on loan - with links again starting up about Archer maybe moving across the West Midlands for a season.

Adam Armstrong

Southampton's forward is one name who did get linked with the Baggies - after it was reported the club were open to him leaving.