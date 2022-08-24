Is the Carabao Cup taken seriously? Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall's recent records

How the clubs have fared in the League Cup

For the bigger clubs, it is a chance for their youngsters to show what they can do - and even now for the smaller clubs, with the fixture congestion as it is it is their opportunity to shake things up.

If you get a good run going, great - if you go out early, for many it isn't the end of the world.

Two of our four clubs bowed out at the second round stage this week, with Wolves and Villa advancing to the third round.

So we've had a look back how at serious the League Cup is taken - and what the club's records look like.

Wolves

Wolves are into round three as they edged past Preston despite missing a penalty on Tuesday night.

But their record in this competition is pretty poor - in fact in the last 20 years they have only reached the round of 16 twice.

That came in 03/04 with a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal - followed by back to back defeats against Man United and Man City in 10/11 and 11/12.

There has been a number of first round exits, five since 1990, with one of the worst defeats coming in the form of a 3-2 defeat against Northampton Town in 2014.

And since 1973/74 when Wolves won the cup - they have only reached the last eight once. That was in 95/96 with Tommy Johnson's putting Villa through to the quarters.

Albion

West Brom's League Cup record is nothing to shout about - as they failed to go past round two for the fourth season on the bounce - following defeat at Derby.

And the one time winners have had limited success in the competition.

The last time they reached the round of 16 came in 2014/15 - which ended with a loss at Bournemouth.

And that came after a last eight defeat to Ipswich Town in 2010/11.

Scott Dobie races with John O'Shea for the ball.

They've bowed out twice in the first round in 20 years - with the latest coming in 2019 against Millwall - but they did have some memorable cup runs in the 2000s.

In 2005/06 they reached the last eight, before going out to Man United.

And prior to that in 03/04, they memorably beat United at The Hawthorns before going out to Arsenal.

One statistic to come from the Baggies record is that of the last 23 seasons, they have failed to get past the third round on 19 occasions.

Walsall

The Saddlers League Cup record is even less exciting.

They've reached the third round just twice since the turn of the century - with the latest corning in 2015/16 when Chelsea left the Bescot with a 4-1 win.

For the last time they got into the fourth round you have to go back as far as 1997/98 - when they were beaten 4-1 by West Ham at Upton Park.

Walsall's Jason Demetriou and John Terry .

And for progress further than that you have to look at the famous 1983/84 when they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield, before Ian Rush and Ronnie Whelan saw the Reds come out on top in the last four.

Villa

Of the four clubs Villa have the best recent record by some distance.

They boast two final appearances in the last 13 years - coming against Man City in 19/20 (2-1 defeat) and Man United in 09/10 (2-1 defeat).

They've advanced through at least three rounds on many occasions over the last 25 years - with one thrilling quarter final match coming in 2002/03 when Danny Murphy's 90th minute winner settled a 4-3 thriller with Liverpool.

And in the 90s Villa had great success, winning twice in three years.

Dean Saunders' famous brace and Dalian Atkinson's strike helped them beat Man United 3-1 in 93/94, and two years later they returned to Wembley in a 3-0 win over Leeds, thanks to goals from Savo Milosevic, Ian Taylor and Dwight Yorke.