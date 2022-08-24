Baggies Broadcast S6 E6: West Brom have their Grady back!

Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man

It was raining goals at The Hawthorns on Saturday - so the pair discuss the mauling of the Tigers, who stood out, and the unreal resurgence of Grady Diangana.

They look at that hot topic, the striker search and Jonny takes a look at the recruitment issues and why there's a need to stop comparing to days gone by.

Jason Wheeler joins the boys for fan view - and an Albion fan launches a new Baggies Broadcast quiz section!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)