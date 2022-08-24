Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E6: West Brom have their Grady back!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Join Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man
Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man

It was raining goals at The Hawthorns on Saturday - so the pair discuss the mauling of the Tigers, who stood out, and the unreal resurgence of Grady Diangana.

They look at that hot topic, the striker search and Jonny takes a look at the recruitment issues and why there's a need to stop comparing to days gone by.

Jason Wheeler joins the boys for fan view - and an Albion fan launches a new Baggies Broadcast quiz section!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News