Alex Palmer impressive but off night for many: Derby 1-0 West Brom - player ratings

Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion gathers the ball from a cross during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 7

Keeper could do little for the goal from Sibley - but aside from that made a string of fine saves. Tipped one over in the first period, before denying Sibley a second in the second period. Solid from the Baggies number two.

Ethan Ingram 5

Handed a start but struggled from the off. Looked nervous on the ball, conceding possession early on and Derby tried to target him. To his credit, continued to get on the ball and tried to play before being subbed.

Dara O'Shea 5

Out of sorts evening for Saturday's captain. Missed a number of headers in the second half and almost got in a mix up with Palmer. An off night for the Irishman.

Kyle Bartley 6

Back into the side and looked solid in the first period, producing one superb tackle to thwart an attack and mopped up when Ingram lost possession.

Zak Ashworth 6

Handed another start and did well in the first period - but as Albion struggled in the second so did he before being taken off as Steve Bruce made a number of changes.

Jake Livermore 6

Back in the side and was arguably one of Albion's better performers. But in some important challenges, tried to play forward. Had a chance to go at goal from distance in the second half with the keeper off his line but decided against it.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

Started in central midfield and showed good energy, was busy and tried to get on the front foot. Back to full back at half time and it never really worked, and he wasn't in the game.

Matt Phillips 5

Had Albion's best chance of the game with a header in the first period. Either side of the keeper and it is a goal but straight down his throat. Non existent for large parts of the second half with Albion chasing the game.

Callum Robinson 5

Could have had a goal after just a couple of minutes - and they fluffed another good opportunity to give Albion the lead. Tried to make things happen but it was an off night for the forward.

Adam Reach 4

A poor evening for Albion's utility man. Played on the left of a three behind Cleary and nothing he did came off. Did make one bursting run that ended with a chip over the bar - but a night to forget for Reach.

Reyes Cleary 5

Held the ball up well and showed flashes - but failed to really trouble the Derby back line. Got into some good areas and certainly has something - but couldn't put his stamp on the game.

Subs

46 - Tom Fellows for Ingram 6

Bright from the youngster on the ground where he made his league debut last season. Got at full backs, but teasing crosses in and had a great chance to level. Could feature more over the upcoming congested months.

66 - John Swift for Ashworth 5

Tried to do things to change the tide, made some creative passes but couldn't threaten enough

66 - Grady Diangana for Phillips 5

Also tried to be more creative, got at the full backs and whipped balls in but wasn't effective.

66 - Karlan Grant for Cleary 5

Had a few flashes but nothing to really trouble Derby

76 - Jed Wallace for Robinson 5