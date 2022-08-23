'We've got no depth': West Brom fans on Carabao Cup defeat at Derby - WATCH

West Brom fans react to defeat at Derby - WATCH

Louie Sibley's strike after 16 minutes proved to be the difference on a night when Albion never really fully got going,

Steve Bruce made ten changes and at times in the first period they did look dangerous with Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson going close.

But in the second the League One side saw out the game - and restricted Albion to very little going forward.