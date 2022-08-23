Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Out - now back to the league': Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury on West Brom's cup exit - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Derby County.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury - WATCH
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury - WATCH

Louie Sibley's strike after 16 minutes proved to be the difference on a night when Albion never really fully got going,

Steve Bruce made ten changes and at times in the first period they did look dangerous with Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson going close.

But in the second the League One side saw out the game - and restricted Albion to very little going forward.

Tom Fellows came closest with a late effort - but the Baggies couldn't find a goal and failed to get past round two for the fourth successive season.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News