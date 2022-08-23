Derby boss Rosenior relishing his reunion with West Brom's Steve Bruce

Liam Rosenior in action during his Hull City days as Steve Bruce watches on

Rosenior played 161 times for Hull City, with much of that spell being under the stewardship of Bruce who spent four years as manager at the club. The former full-back has made the step up to become the Rams’ interim boss this summer, after serving as assistant manager to Wayne Rooney last season as the club were relegated to League One.

He has put a new-look side together – with additions such as David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane, James Chester and James Collins – and now they are set to face their toughest test as Albion head to Pride Park this evening.

And ahead of the clash, Rosenior insists he wants to see his side showcase what they are about and is looking forward to going head to head with his old boss.

He said: “It’ll be a great opportunity for our squad to show what they can do, I know there’ll be a few disappointed lads who’ll want to play but they’ll get their opportunity so they’ll get time on Tuesday to show me what they’re all about.