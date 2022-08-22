Electric Grady Diangana leads the way: West Brom 5-2 Hull - ratings

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion hits the post with a shot at goal during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Deserves credit for being a commanding presence from some early crosses and made a couple of saves, including one fine stop tipped on to the woodwork.

Stops 7

Darnell Furlong

Brilliant display from the right-back. Created the crucial first and scored a brilliant third. Always willing to attack with good productivity.

Shone 9

Semi Ajayi

Did well at times bringing the ball out but, with his backline colleagues, will be a bit disappointed with elements of Hull’s goals.

Mixed 7

Dara O’Shea

A very proud day for the Albion academy graduate, elected captain ahead of kick-off in the absence of Livermore. Scored a late fifth but defended well.

Skipper 8

Conor Townsend

His best showing yet this term. Attacked at will and linked well with Diangana. Delivered well and won the penalty for fourth goal.

Attacking 8

Okay Yokuslu

Second start in four days but came through it seamlessly. Controlled the game by doing the simple things. Composed, cool, calm, impressive.

Controlled 8

Jayson Molumby

Another who had his best game of the season. Showed an attacking intent to break lines between midfield and attack.

Intent 8

Jed Wallace

Another thorn in Hull’s side as he ploughed numerous crosses into the Tigers’ box but not all came off, which will happen on occasion. Grafted hard though.

In and out 7

John Swift

What a goal. The game’s crucial second with his supposed weaker left foot was a beauty, a glimpse of his genuine quality. Came alive.

Ability 8

Grady Diangana

Brilliant performance. The winger is looking more and more like his old self. Deserved a goal but crashed the post, but involved in most good things.

Electric 9

Karlan Grant

Took his goal tally to three with the penalty and otherwise was a willing runner and a decent outlet. Hull struggled to get to grips with him.

Busy 8

Substitutes