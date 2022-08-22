Electric Grady Diangana leads the way: West Brom 5-2 Hull - ratings

David Button
Deserves credit for being a commanding presence from some early crosses and made a couple of saves, including one fine stop tipped on to the woodwork.
Stops 7
Darnell Furlong
Brilliant display from the right-back. Created the crucial first and scored a brilliant third. Always willing to attack with good productivity.
Shone 9
Semi Ajayi
Did well at times bringing the ball out but, with his backline colleagues, will be a bit disappointed with elements of Hull’s goals.
Mixed 7
Dara O’Shea
A very proud day for the Albion academy graduate, elected captain ahead of kick-off in the absence of Livermore. Scored a late fifth but defended well.
Skipper 8
Conor Townsend
His best showing yet this term. Attacked at will and linked well with Diangana. Delivered well and won the penalty for fourth goal.
Attacking 8
Okay Yokuslu
Second start in four days but came through it seamlessly. Controlled the game by doing the simple things. Composed, cool, calm, impressive.
Controlled 8
Jayson Molumby
Another who had his best game of the season. Showed an attacking intent to break lines between midfield and attack.
Intent 8
Jed Wallace
Another thorn in Hull’s side as he ploughed numerous crosses into the Tigers’ box but not all came off, which will happen on occasion. Grafted hard though.
In and out 7
John Swift
What a goal. The game’s crucial second with his supposed weaker left foot was a beauty, a glimpse of his genuine quality. Came alive.
Ability 8
Grady Diangana
Brilliant performance. The winger is looking more and more like his old self. Deserved a goal but crashed the post, but involved in most good things.
Electric 9
Karlan Grant
Took his goal tally to three with the penalty and otherwise was a willing runner and a decent outlet. Hull struggled to get to grips with him.
Busy 8
Substitutes
Matty Phillips 7 (for Furlong, 74); Callum Robinson 6 (Yokuslu, 74); Jake Livermore (for Swift, 83).; Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Diangana, 84); Adam Reach (for Grant, 84). Subs not used: Palmer, Bartley.