West Brom boss Steve Bruce hails relationship with recruitment chief

By Lewis Cox

Albion manager Steve Bruce has revealed a close working relationship with Albion head of recruitment Ian Pearce.

Steve Bruce of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 14, 2022 in Blackburn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pearce, a former defender who won a top flight winners’ medal with Blackburn Rovers, joined the club in November 2018 under former sporting ad technical director Luke Dowling.

He has worked under permanent bosses including Darren Moore, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Valerien Ismael and now Bruce.

“Ian is the head of recruitment. Ian and I work hand-in-hand together to identify who we want. He puts all the graft into working out who’s available, who might be available, who’s good enough, who’s not good enough,” said Bruce of the pair’s relationship. “Like in any department, it’s huge that we work together. We work tirelessly, we’ve only done three this year, three free transfers, but the amount of work that has gone into it – with Swifty (John Swift), he was at the last game of last season. That’s how it works.

“It’s a vital part, recruitment. For me, over the years and the clubs I’ve been at, sometimes you don’t spend enough in it because it’s all about recruitment. Finding the right one, finding value for money, finding a young one who could turn into a gem.”

Pearce, 48, was linked to a move to become Bristol City’s head of recruitment last season.

Albion are aiming to finish the transfer window with a flurry, as Bruce sees his squad a couple of bodies light.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

