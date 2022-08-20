Hull City set to be without striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh for West Brom clash

The Iranian international pulled up after a sprint down the right flank during the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday night.
The 21-year-old has impressed in the early weeks of the season and his miss will be a blow to Shota Arveladze’s side, who are already without Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Longman, Brandon Fleming and Greg Docherty.
“When you’re running at that speed and you touch your hamstring, it’s clear enough,” Arveladze said.
“Probably, yes,” he said, when asked if Allahyar would be out for a period of time. “We will see tomorrow when he has an MRI scan, but five or six weeks. This is part of football, someone in and someone out, we have another game in three days time, that’s the way it is. We’re weak on this and we should be better.”
Allahyar’s injury was the only negative on an otherwise good evening for Hull, who made their best start to a second-tier season since 1987.
Ozan Tufan fired the Tigers into a first-half lead only to see it cancelled out by Jay Rodriguez’s crisp finish nine minutes later to cap a quick break from Burnley. Despite having to withstand serious pressure in the second period, City were not without chances of their own and saw out five minutes of added time with relative comfort, to continue their fine start. City, however, will be boosted by the arrival of Birmingham midfielder Ryan Woods in time for Saturday’s game. Woods was in the stands at Turf Moor with owner Acun Ilicali and will train later this week.