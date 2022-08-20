Hull City set to be without striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh for West Brom clash

West Brom in action against Hull City last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Iranian international pulled up after a sprint down the right flank during the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the early weeks of the season and his miss will be a blow to Shota Arveladze’s side, who are already without Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Longman, Brandon Fleming and Greg Docherty.

“When you’re running at that speed and you touch your hamstring, it’s clear enough,” Arveladze said.

“Probably, yes,” he said, when asked if Allahyar would be out for a period of time. “We will see tomorrow when he has an MRI scan, but five or six weeks. This is part of football, someone in and someone out, we have another game in three days time, that’s the way it is. We’re weak on this and we should be better.”

Allahyar’s injury was the only negative on an otherwise good evening for Hull, who made their best start to a second-tier season since 1987.