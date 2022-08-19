West Brom boss Steve Bruce clarifies transfer list comments

Steve Bruce revealed on Friday that Albion's list of transfer targets is not hundreds of players deep. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Following Wednesday's home draw against Cardiff City, Bruce suggested 'there is no list' in referencing transfer targets.

But the Baggies boss, whose side host his former club Hull City tomorrow, said today he had meant Albion's list of targets is not hundreds of players deep.

Bruce reiterated Albion's financial situation means the club are pressed to look into the loan window and whichever free agents are still without a club.

He said: "I want to put something straight after I was asked the other night about a 'list'. I said 'what list?'

"What I meant by that is there aren't hundreds of names, but we are trying. We've been thrown on it because we were looking into strengthening other areas.

"Obviously we're in a market where we haven't got millions to spend, we have to be creative and we have to find something in the loan market and free market, and it has its restrictions.

"I've known that all summer. It was a case of juggling and balancing the books, trying to get it right and trying to improve the team, too.

"We've got one or two things up and running, let's see how they develop. I know we've got to be patient and the games come thick and fast, but it's always a waiting game."

Albion have been interested in loan moves Villa striker duo Cameron Archer and Keinan Davis this summer, as well as Manchester City starlet Liam Delap.

Bruce said of the loan market: "The kid last week has chosen to go with his dad, he'd have had the choice of the Championship I'd have thought.

"The big clubs have started their season, looking at where their squad is at and the younger element.

"We've seen a right few come out. We're scouting that one too."