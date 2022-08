Jonny Drury with a West Brom update

Bruce addressed the press ahead of tomorrow evenings game with the issue of a new striker the main topic.

The Baggies boss gave an update on the search and interest in Liam Delap - as well as speaking at length on the packed schedule and how clubs are having to manage.

He also touched on other topics such as Daryl Dike and his recovery, Reyes Cleary and young loans among other things.