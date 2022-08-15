Grady Diangana shines in below par display: Blackburn 2-1 West Brom - ratings

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion shoots during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 14, 2022 in Blackburn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Didn’t have an awful lot to do in the game, with Blackburn taking their two chances. Could possibly have done better with the opener.

Quiet day 6

Darnell Furlong

Difficult afternoon for the full-back. Got forward a few times in the first period but his delivery was wasteful, and he missed a good early opening.

Wasteful 5

Semi Ajayi

After his superb display on Monday it was a tough afternoon for Ajayi. Let Diaz turn far too easily for the goal.

Tough going 5

Dara O’Shea

Drove out from the back and tried to get Albion going at two down, but like Ajayi will be disappointed with the goals conceded.

Disappointed 6

Conor Townsend

Didn’t replicate Monday’s display. Caught in possession a couple of times and struggled to get forward.

Quiet 6

Jayson Molumby

A relatively quiet afternoon and will be disappointed with how easily Blackburn cut through Albion for the opener. Subbed as Albion chased the game.

Not effective 5

JAke Livermore

Poor in possession on a couple of occasions and was also caught of possession. Like Molumby, could have maybe done more to thwart the move that led to the opener.

Sloppy 5

Jed Wallace

One of the bright sparks for Albion. Again, produced a couple of superb crosses but lost possession in good positions in the second period.

Bright 7

John Swift

Uncharacteristically poor afternoon going forward for the playmaker. Kept trying to make things happen but just couldn’t produce that spark.

No spark 5

Grady Diangana

Looked good again on the left, took on defenders and had a good chance in the first half before netting in the second. Improved this season.

On target 7

Karlan Grant

Struggled up top on his own for most of the afternoon. Had one big chance but hit straight at the keeper.

Struggled 5

substitutes