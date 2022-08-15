Grady Diangana shines in below par display: Blackburn 2-1 West Brom - ratings

David Button
Didn’t have an awful lot to do in the game, with Blackburn taking their two chances. Could possibly have done better with the opener.
Quiet day 6
Darnell Furlong
Difficult afternoon for the full-back. Got forward a few times in the first period but his delivery was wasteful, and he missed a good early opening.
Wasteful 5
Semi Ajayi
After his superb display on Monday it was a tough afternoon for Ajayi. Let Diaz turn far too easily for the goal.
Tough going 5
Dara O’Shea
Drove out from the back and tried to get Albion going at two down, but like Ajayi will be disappointed with the goals conceded.
Disappointed 6
Conor Townsend
Didn’t replicate Monday’s display. Caught in possession a couple of times and struggled to get forward.
Quiet 6
Jayson Molumby
A relatively quiet afternoon and will be disappointed with how easily Blackburn cut through Albion for the opener. Subbed as Albion chased the game.
Not effective 5
JAke Livermore
Poor in possession on a couple of occasions and was also caught of possession. Like Molumby, could have maybe done more to thwart the move that led to the opener.
Sloppy 5
Jed Wallace
One of the bright sparks for Albion. Again, produced a couple of superb crosses but lost possession in good positions in the second period.
Bright 7
John Swift
Uncharacteristically poor afternoon going forward for the playmaker. Kept trying to make things happen but just couldn’t produce that spark.
No spark 5
Grady Diangana
Looked good again on the left, took on defenders and had a good chance in the first half before netting in the second. Improved this season.
On target 7
Karlan Grant
Struggled up top on his own for most of the afternoon. Had one big chance but hit straight at the keeper.
Struggled 5
substitutes
Matt Phillips 5 (for Furlong, 61), Callum Robinson 5 (for Molumby, 61), Okay Yokuslu 6 (for Livermore, 61). Subs not used: Bartley, Reach, Palmer, Gardner-Hickman