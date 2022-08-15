Former West Brom youth defender Pablo Martinez saved by medics after pitch collapse

Pablo Martinez in action for West Brom in a youth fixture against Manchester City

Pablo Martinez, 21, who spent three years in The Hawthorns academy, collapsed 27 minutes into Chippenham Town's clash with Chelmsford City on Saturday.

The ex-Welsh youth international was non-responsive after collapsing - before being resuscitated and taken to hospital in Bristol.

The match was abandoned and Chippenham chairman Neil Blackmore explained how the defender died for a few seconds on the pitch - before being given CPR.

He is now undergoing tests and is expected to make a full recovery.

Blackmore said: "He was given CPR and was also shocked with a defibrillator. Luckily, he came back straightaway.

"Whilst we don't know exactly what's gone on, and he's got lots more tests to have, for a few seconds he did die on the pitch."

Martinez, who signed for Bristol Rovers in August 2020 - before moving to Chippenham this year, was shocked by medics using a defibrillator that is kept on site at their ground.

And the club chairman has urged all sports clubs to make sure they are equipped with one.

He added: "If it had to happen, I'm just glad it happened here - with all our medical staff there and people to attend to him and bring him back around.

"I would say to anybody - and not just sports clubs - that if you don't have a defibrillator or have access to one, please get one. Do some fundraising, get a sponsor, but get one.