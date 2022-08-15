Former West Brom youth defender Pablo Martinez saved by medics after pitch collapse

Pablo Martinez, 21, who spent three years in The Hawthorns academy, collapsed 27 minutes into Chippenham Town's clash with Chelmsford City on Saturday.
The ex-Welsh youth international was non-responsive after collapsing - before being resuscitated and taken to hospital in Bristol.
The match was abandoned and Chippenham chairman Neil Blackmore explained how the defender died for a few seconds on the pitch - before being given CPR.
He is now undergoing tests and is expected to make a full recovery.
Blackmore said: "He was given CPR and was also shocked with a defibrillator. Luckily, he came back straightaway.
"Whilst we don't know exactly what's gone on, and he's got lots more tests to have, for a few seconds he did die on the pitch."
Martinez, who signed for Bristol Rovers in August 2020 - before moving to Chippenham this year, was shocked by medics using a defibrillator that is kept on site at their ground.
And the club chairman has urged all sports clubs to make sure they are equipped with one.
He added: "If it had to happen, I'm just glad it happened here - with all our medical staff there and people to attend to him and bring him back around.
"I would say to anybody - and not just sports clubs - that if you don't have a defibrillator or have access to one, please get one. Do some fundraising, get a sponsor, but get one.
"It sits in the cupboard apart from when it's being serviced, so you don't think about it. But the day you need it, my goodness is it worth the money."