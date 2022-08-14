'We just need a striker': West Brom fans react after 2-1 defeat at Blackburn - WATCH

Albion carved out chances in the first period - but it was the visitors who led at the break as Ben Brereton-Diaz fired home from the edge of the box.
And just seconds into the second period it was two as Sam Gallagher fired home to give Albion a mountain to climb.
Grady Diangana reduced the arrears on the hour mark and Albion pushed late on - with Karlan Grant spurning a golden chance in the final quarter of the game.
Jonny chatted with fans on the display, Diangana's start to the season, David Button and Albion's need for a striker in the wake of Daryl Dike's latest injury set back.