'We just need a striker': West Brom fans react after 2-1 defeat at Blackburn - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with disappointed West Brom fans after their side fell to a 2-1 defeat at leaders Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom fans give their take on the defeat at Ewood Park - WATCH

Albion carved out chances in the first period - but it was the visitors who led at the break as Ben Brereton-Diaz fired home from the edge of the box.

And just seconds into the second period it was two as Sam Gallagher fired home to give Albion a mountain to climb.

Grady Diangana reduced the arrears on the hour mark and Albion pushed late on - with Karlan Grant spurning a golden chance in the final quarter of the game.

Jonny chatted with fans on the display, Diangana's start to the season, David Button and Albion's need for a striker in the wake of Daryl Dike's latest injury set back.

