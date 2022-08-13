West Brom's Alex Mowatt joins Middlesbrough on season-long loan

Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 27-year-old penned a three-year deal at The Hawthorns last summer but has slipped down the pecking order alongside Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu and Jake Livermore.

His departure means Albion are likely to eye more cover in central midfield between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Mowatt’s exit to The Riverside also frees up funds as Steve Bruce seeks to add to his options in a couple of positions before the window ends, notably up front where Albion have been hit by injuries to Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore.