West Brom's Alex Mowatt joins Middlesbrough on season-long loan

By Lewis Cox

Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 27-year-old penned a three-year deal at The Hawthorns last summer but has slipped down the pecking order alongside Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu and Jake Livermore.

His departure means Albion are likely to eye more cover in central midfield between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Mowatt’s exit to The Riverside also frees up funds as Steve Bruce seeks to add to his options in a couple of positions before the window ends, notably up front where Albion have been hit by injuries to Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore.

Former Barnsley man Mowatt has made 36 appearances for the club, including 34 league starts, and scored four times. He was a regular starter for much of last season.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

