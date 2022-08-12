Robinson and Gardner-Hickman stand in EFL Cup win: West Brom 1-0 Sheffield Utd - player ratings

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on August 11, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Only the keeper's second competitive start for Albion - with the first coming last year against Arsenal. Made a handful of crucial saves to keep out the Blades and never looked flustered. Looks to be a solid deputy to David Button.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 8

First start of the season and looked very good going forward. Supplied a number of dangerous balls in the first half and always provided an outlet for Albion on the right. Did get caught out of positive a couple of times in the first period - but Sheffield United failed to take advantage.

Kyle Bartley 7

Handed a start as Bruce rung the changes and looked solid enough. Won his headers and dealt with what Sheffield United threw at Albion - before being subbed on 70 minutes.

Dara O'Shea 7

The only to keep his place from Monday and looked his usual self. Calm, good on the ball, solid in the air, and helped Zac Ashworth down the left on his competitive debut. Already looking like one of the key men for Albion this season.

Zac Ashworth 7

Full debut for the young full back - but it didn't look like a full senior debut. Composed on the ball, got forward well and dug out some superb crosses. Like Gardner-Hickman on the other flank, just got caught out of position a couple of times in the first half. Big future.

Okay Yokuslu 7

First start since his return and didn't have to break sweat. Made everything look easy, kept the ball, held players off when in tight spaces and kept things ticking over. Also looked to play forward when he could. Only going to get better.

Alex Mowatt 7

Also his first start of the season and didn't do a lot wrong. Looked a lot more positive than he did last season, and picked out a couple of good through balls that set up Albion chances. Sure to be battling for a spot alongside Yokuslu with Molumby and Livermore now.

Adam Reach 7

Professional display from one of the most senior players in the line-up tonight. Ran all night, got into good positions, linked the play well on the left and made a couple of bursting runs beyond the front man. Had a chance in the first period but it fell on his right foot. Positive.

Callum Robinson 8

The striker has had a bit of a point to prove - given the fact a lot of people have seen his future away from The Hawthorns this summer. But he came back in and was arguably Albion's best player tonight. Drove forward at every opportunity and picked out a top cross for Grant's goal. Hit the bar himself and could have put a thought in Steve Bruce's mind now for the coming weeks.

Matt Phillips 6

Steady display from the wide man. Drove at defenders but put in a couple of wayward crosses in the first half when he should have done better. Beat the full back a few times in the second, was neat and tidy in possession and unlucky not to score when he cracked the bar with a second half volley.

Reyes Cleary 7

Many had called for his inclusion but it was still a slight surprise to see him start. Started well, hold up play was good and after an early sighter had a good one on one chance but couldn't beat Foderingham. Showed glimpses of his potential before fading in the second half.

Subs

70 - Conor Townsend for Bartley 6

Came on with 20 minutes to go at centre half and looked assured, confidence and showed the experienced needed to just see out the tie.

70 - Karlan Grant for Cleary 7

Spent just 14 minutes on the pitch before being taken off with an injury. Miscued a shot with his first touch - before heading in the winner with his second.

61 - Jayson Molumby for Yokuslu 6