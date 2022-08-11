Steve Bruce: Brilliant to have West Brom bouncing again

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce’s side make a quick return home this evening to play hosts for the second night under the lights this week, in the EFL Cup first round against Sheffield United.

Albion kicked off their home campaign with a highly impressive performance in Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Watford. The clash was played out in front of an appreciative and loud Hawthorns crowd.

“It was great, wasn’t it?” Bruce noted of the cranked-up volume levels. “It was absolutely fantastic. It’s been part of my job to try to repair, because the club’s had a difficult couple of years.

“When you get relegated and then it’s not gone so well in the Championship, they’ve made a change and brought me in.

“The difference between February and now is chalk and cheese and we have to stay there.

“That’s the thing for us. There’s an expectation here and if we play like we did Monday then the crowd will get behind them again.”

Bruce will make several changes against the Blades tonight but hopes to continue encouraging performance levels and optimism.

“The performance is what you’re looking for,” he continued. “They looked fit and sharp, hungry. Also, the supporters, the difference since I walked through the door – they’ve enjoyed it.”

“That was something I had to repair, to get them a team they enjoy watching. We’ve only just started and there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re slowly getting there.

“We have to (tap into that support). It was terrific from the supporters, I think they enjoyed what they watched, which is good to see.”

Albion, meanwhile, are yet to confirm the extent of Daryl Dike’s fresh thigh injury. The setback is likely to send Bruce into the market for competition and depth up front.