'Lots of positives': West Brom fans give verdict on EFL Cup win over Sheffield United - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after Karlan Grant's second half header ensured their passage into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

West Brom fans give their verdict on the EFL Cup win
Steve Bruce rung ten changes for the cup tie - with youngsters Reyes Cleary and Zac Ashworth being handed their first full starts.

And the former had a great chance to give Albion a first half lead but was denied by Sheffield United keeper Wes Foderingham.

Albion showed quality throughout the tight cup tie - and they took the lead 17 minutes from time when Grant headed home Callum Robinson's cross before the substitute hobbled off injured.

Robinson and then Phillips hit the bar soon after - with Albion holding out to set up a second round tie with Derby County.

Jonny chatted with the fans about the performance, stand out players, Cleary's inclusion and how they're feeling three games into the new season.

