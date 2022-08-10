West Brom update: Lewis Cox on Daryl Dike, Alex Mowatt and Sheffield Utd - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you a West Brom update - WATCH

The pair catch up to look back on the aftermath of the superb display at Watford - and the statistics that show just how much Albion have improved over the first two games of the campaign.

They also discuss the Dike situation and give an update on when we will hear the latest - as well as discussing how Bruce goes about finding another striker in the transfer market.