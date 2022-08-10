Notification Settings

West Brom update: Lewis Cox on Daryl Dike, Alex Mowatt and Sheffield Utd - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury bring you a West Brom update - and discuss the Daryl Dike injury situation and reports linking Alex Mowatt to Middlesbrough.

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you a West Brom update - WATCH

The pair catch up to look back on the aftermath of the superb display at Watford - and the statistics that show just how much Albion have improved over the first two games of the campaign.

They also discuss the Dike situation and give an update on when we will hear the latest - as well as discussing how Bruce goes about finding another striker in the transfer market.

Lewis and Jonny look at tomorrow's clash with Sheffield United, debate the changes that might be made - and talk about the reports linking Mowatt with a move to the North East.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

