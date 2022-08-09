Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana shine: West Brom 1-1 Watford - player ratings

Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button 7

The Baggies keeper was caught off his line for Sarr's wonder goal. However, he redeemed himself with a big save from the winger in the first period - before going on to keep out his spot kick at 1-1.

Darnell Furlong 7

Full back has come in for some stick from Albion fans but produced his best display in a while. Defensively largely solid, got forward well and put crosses into some dangerous areas. Also had a chance to open the scoring with a rasping volley.

Dara O'Shea 7

Solid from the Irish international. Aside from the goal and the penalty, Albion largely kept Watford's sharp front line quiet and that was mostly down to the back four. Seems to be forming a very good partnership alongside Ajayi.

Semi Ajayi 8

Fantastic at Boro and produced again in this one. Won the majority of his headers and his distribution was good - as he helped Albion build from the back. Only downside was that he got caught for the penalty - which the defender will be disappointed about.

Conor Townsend 7

Positive display from the full back. Defensively sound in the main and linked up well with Diangana on the left.

Jayson Molumby 7

Midfielder was tenacious as always and covered a lot of ground. Made a couple of smart fouls in the first half to scupper Watford attacks and tried to get Albion moving forward on a few occasions.

Jake Livermore 6

Midfielder worked hard alongside Molumby in the middle - snuffing out Watford attacks. Maybe could have done more to close down Sarr in the build up to the goal - before tiring towards the end and being replaced by Yokuslu.

John Swift 7

Another impressive display from the opening day scorer. Picked out clever passes all night long and it always felt like he was going to carve something open for Albion. Also got into some good scoring positions in the first period.

Grady Diangana 8

The winger is looking more and more like his old self, holding off players, getting into pockets of space and taking on full backs. Produced a superb assist for Grant's goal and caused Watford problems all evening.

Karlan Grant 7

Led the line again and could have bagged himself a first half hat-trick. Despite squandering chances - kept his nerve to finish superbly to level. Also looked dangerous at times in the second period.

Jed Wallace 8

The winger had Albion fans on the edge of their seat every time he picked up the ball. Produced a string of superb crosses in the first half that should really have been buried. It has been a while since two wide men have excited the Albion crowd. Wallace has been an instant hit and is going to be a big player this season for Albion.

Subs

Okay Yokuslu 78

Adam Reach 88