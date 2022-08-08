What channel is West Brom vs Watford? Kick-off time, TV details and next fixtures

John Swift scored West Brom's equaliser last weekend. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

After last weekend's season opener - a 1-1 draw away at Middlesbrough - was shown live, it's two from two in terms of TV coverage.

Tonight Steve Bruce's side welcome recently relegated Watford tonight, who beat Sheffield United 1-0 in their opening fixture last Monday.

Before kick-off there will be a minutes applause in memory of West Brom legend Bobby Hope.

Hope, who made 409 appearances for Albion during 12 years at the club is most remembered for being part of the side that lifted the 1968 FA Cup - as well as winning the League Cup two years earlier.

He died in June aged 78, and tonight's fixture will be the Baggies' first competitive home game since his death.

What time is West Brom vs Watford?

Tonight's match at The Hawthorns kicks off at 8pm.

It's the only EFL game being played tonight.

West Brom vs Watford TV channel

As with all live EFL games, Sky Sports will be broadcasting tonight's fixture.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football, and at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Next fixtures

West Brom will be back in action at The Hawthorns on Thursday evening when Sheffield United visit in the EFL Cup. The match kicks off at 8pm.