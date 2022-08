Rayhaan Tulloch of West Bromwich Albion and Baba Fernandes of Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on March 21, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Tulloch, 21, made his Albion debut in the 2016/17 season but has made just seven senior appearances for the club.

He previously spent time on loan with Doncaster Rovers and played twice for Albion last season.