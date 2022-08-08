West Brom 1-1 Watford - Report

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 with Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

On another day as The Hawthorns opened up under the lights for 2022/23 Steve Bruce's side could - and perhaps should - have taken three points.

But they settled for a share of the spoils as Karlan Grant's finish in first-half stoppage time cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's early wondergoal from inside his own half.

Albion dominated the attacking statistics inside a booming Hawthorns but will take a point after goalkeeper David Button saved Sarr's weak penalty 17 minutes from time.

The wait for a first Championship win goes on but Baggies fans were hugely encouraged by a positive display against a side packed full of ex-Premier League stars.

Albion were dealt a sizeable blow 24 hours before kick-off after striker Daryl Dike pulled up with a thigh injury in training.

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion shoots during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The United States international was being edged into full fitness after missing the final months of last season with a serious hamstring injury.

He was a late substitute in the Baggies' Championship curtain-raiser at Middlesbrough and looking to push for more involvement against the Hornets.

But fresh setback fears were confirmed by boss Bruce ahead of the clash, with the full extent of Dike's problem set to be confirmed by scan results.

The sole change in Bruce's starting XI, meanwhile, was the inclusion of winger Grady Diangana for Matty Phillips, who dropped to the bench.

There was a spot on the bench for Okay Yokuslu for the first time since re-joining the club on a permanent deal. The Turk came on for the final 12 minutes. Callum Robinson was also recalled to the matchday squad after injury.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman was omitted from Albion's 18-man squad.

Rob Edwards' fancied visitors were unchanged after opening up with a win over Sheffield United.

After a poignant period of applause for FA Cup-winning legend Bobby Hope, former director Joe Brandrick and doctor John Evans, the home side could hardly have been more impressive out the traps.

A minutes applause in memory of former West Bromwich Albion player Bobby Hope ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce's men had the relegated top flight outfit camped in their own penalty area after a ferocious start that warranted a home goal.

Right-back Darnell Furlong was in the mood and cracked a volley that was expertly tipped over by Daniel Bachmann on four minutes.

A bigger chance followed seconds later. Albion recycled a corner through to Grant inside the six-yard box. The striker could not convert, however, as Bachmann spread himself for a big stop.

The openings kept coming as Dara O'Shea glanced wide with a heading begging for a touch before Semi Ajayi nodded Diangana's cross over.

It was entirely one-way traffic before a goal fit to light up any setting and occasion handed the visitors an undeserved lead.

Jake Livermore's lobbed ball forward was easily cleared and Sarr collected the ball just inside the centre circle.

The Senegal international edged forward before, with sheer audaciousness, sent a quite incredible strike from inside his own half sailing over David Button's head and into the goal.

Button was stationed around the edge of his own box and helpless. It was a remarkable piece of skill.

Albion, to their credit, responded brilliantly and got straight back on the horse.

Jed Wallace was a constant menace down the right with his delivery bang on the money. One lovely cross was steered wide on the stretch by Grant.

Bachmann made another top 10 minutes before the interval to keep out John Swift on his competitive home debut.

Daniel Bachmann of Watford stops the shot of Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Button was forced into his first serious work of the half with a near-post save from Sarr, who edged past Ajayi.

Bruce's side faced an entirely undeserved half-time deficit but struck back for a very welcome equaliser two minutes into three added on.

Diangana, who had been lively, lifted a lovely pass over Watford to send Grant away. The striker's control was good and this time he maintained composure to lift a calm finish over Bachmann.

Albion began the second half well as Bachmann palmed away Townsend's strike.

Grant skied a very presentable chance from an uncleared corner 10 minutes after the break.

The Baggies remained in the ascendency round the hour but Watford fired a note of warning as Joao Pedro lashed over from Emmanuel Dennis' cross.

Then, less than 20 minutes from time, Townsend slid in to inadvertently send Sarr racing clear of Albion's defence. Ajayi sped back but accidentally clipped the winger, who hit the deck.

David Button of West Bromwich Albion saves a penalty kick from Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Referee Tim Robinson pointed at the spot. Sarr picked himself up to take but his effort from 12 yards was extremely tame - and superbly read by Button who dived left to save.

That was about the final goalmouth action with Albion happy enough with a point but more so a fine display.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Button; Furlong (Phillips, 90+1), Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend; Molumby, Livermore (c) (Yokuslu, 78); Wallace, Swift, Diangana (Reach, 88); Grant.

Subs not used: Palmer, Bartley, Mowatt, Robinson.

Watford (3-4-3): Bachmann; Kabasele, Sierralta (Troost-Ekong, 82), Cathcart; Kamara (Gaspar, 76), Kayembe, Cleverley (c), Sema; Sarr (Gosling, 90+5), Pedro, Dennis (Manaj, 82).

Subs not used: Hamer, Asprilla, Quina.

Attendance: 22,365 (1,410 Watford fans)