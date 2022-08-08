Notification Settings

'How've we not won!' West Brom fans react to 1-1 draw with Watford - WATCH

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after their side drew 1-1 with Watford on an entertaining night at The Hawthorns.

Albion dominated Watford in the first period carving out chance after chance - but they found themselves behind after Ismaila Sarr scored from inside his own half against the run of play.

However, just before half time Karlan Grant levelled after latching onto a superb Grady Diangana pass.

Again, Albion dominated for large parts but had David Button to thank in the second period as he kept out a Sarr spot kick - after Semi Ajayi had upended the winger.

Albion pushed late on but to no avail and they had to settle for a point.

