'Excellent and exciting': Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox on West Brom's draw with Watford - WATCH

Albion dominated Watford in the first period carving out chance after chance - but they found themselves behind after Ismaila Sarr scored from inside his own half against the run of play.
However, just before half time Karlan Grant levelled after latching onto a superb Grady Diangana pass.
Again, Albion dominated for large parts but had David Button to thank in the second period as he kept out a Sarr spot kick - after Semi Ajayi had upended the winger.
Albion pushed late on but to no avail and they had to settle for a point.
Lewis and Jonny Drury talk about the stand out performances, Button going from zero to hero and the severity of Daryl Dike's injury after Steve Bruce confirmed the striker had suffered a thigh issue in training.