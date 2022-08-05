Notification Settings

West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay quits as director of group

By Russell Youll

Albion chief executive Ron Gourlay has decided to step down as director of West Bromwich Albion Group Ltd.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Ron Gourlay Chief Executive of West Bromwich Albion addresses the Albion Assembly at The Hawthorns on February 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
A filing on Companies House dated August 5 revealed the club’s CEO and director is no longer a director of the group, which is made up of shareholders and owns West Bromwich Albion Football Club Ltd.

It is understood the role was viewed as an unnecessary one for Gourlay, formerly of Manchester United, Chelsea and Reading, and he has stepped down to focus on day-to-day football matters in his role as CEO and director. Gourlay was appointed chief executive in February by majority stakeholder Guochuan Lai.

