Albion to make decision on loans for teenage duo

Ethan Ingram, along with fellow academy graduate Zac Ashworth, could be set for loans further down the Football League. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Boss Steve Bruce revealed the academy academy graduates, who have both made senior debuts, have attracted interest from clubs further down the leagues.

The full-back pair, both 19, are currently involved in training with the Baggies first-team squad.

Bruce admitted his is always keen to provide youngsters with the chance of a loan to enjoy regular senior football – but Albion are currently mindful of ensuring their squad has sufficient cover as the busy new Championship campaign ramps up in the coming weeks.

"We've got to see where we are with that," Bruce said of loans for the teenagers. "We've had one or two enquiries for the both of them.

"We've just got to see where we are – my philosophy has always been to let them go and flourish.

"However we've got to be mindful of the fact that we've got to keep enough back for this team, they're with us at the moment in the first-team group."

Ingram, the Gloucester-born England youth international right-back and wing-back, has earned plaudits and caught the eye with performances for Richard Beale's under-23s side.

He was talked up by first-team boss Bruce last term and, following his match-winning penalty in the dramatic PL2 Cup shootout win over Wolves last season, the England under-18 cap says he aims to push for senior involvement.

Attack-minded Ingram has been at Albion since aged 12 and a senior bow came in last year's EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Left-back Ashworth, a Wales youth international having earned a first cap in March, is another who introduced himself to the first team last season with a debut in the FA Cup against Brighton in January.