Albion tribute to FA Cup hero Bobby Hope

Bobby Hope

Hope died in June, aged 78, with tributes pouring in from across the footballing world.

The Scot, who made 409 appearances for Albion during 12 years at the club is most remembered for being part of the side that lifted the 1968 FA Cup – as well as winning the League Cup two years earlier.

On Monday evening Albion face Watford - which will be their first competitive home game since Hope’s passing earlier this summer.

And to pay tribute a minute’s applause will be held before kick off with the players also wearing black armbands to honour the Scotland international midfielder.