Baggies Broadcast: Season 6 Episode 4 - West Brom off the mark as the new man arrives!

Baggies Broadcast

Lewis introduces himself and talks about his West Brom roots - before the pair discuss the opening day point at Boro.

They look at the instant impact of Jed Wallace and John Swift - while discussing Steve Bruce's comments on Daryl Dike's fitness.

Lewis takes your questions, Jonny talks about Air Fryers (not to be missed) - while the pair look ahead to a busy week next week with Watford and Sheffield United heading to The Hawthorns.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)