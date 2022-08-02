Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast: Season 6 Episode 4 - West Brom off the mark as the new man arrives!

By Jonny Drury

A new era begins for the Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man - as new Albion correspondent Lewis Cox joins Jonny Drury.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

Lewis introduces himself and talks about his West Brom roots - before the pair discuss the opening day point at Boro.

They look at the instant impact of Jed Wallace and John Swift - while discussing Steve Bruce's comments on Daryl Dike's fitness.

Lewis takes your questions, Jonny talks about Air Fryers (not to be missed) - while the pair look ahead to a busy week next week with Watford and Sheffield United heading to The Hawthorns.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

