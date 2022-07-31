Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1 Player Ratings

Matt Phillips (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Poor kicking put his side under pressure on more than one occasion. On the upside, he was quick off his line to snuff out a couple of chances but he needs to improve with the ball at his feet.

Poor distribution 5

Darnell Furlong

Started poorly and gave away possession in a poor area following a bad touch in the lead up to the Boro goal. Struggled against the runs of Wolves loanee Ryan Giles on Albion's right flank.

Struggled 4

Semi Ajayi

Commanded the defensive line well on the whole and a late tackle almost sparked an Albion winner. However, his passing was mixed.

Leader 6

Dara O'Shea

Good outing for the Republic of Ireland defender. Kept things simple and impressed with unfussy defending. Made a telling interception late in the game to block a shot which may well have been a game-saver.

Impressive 7

Conor Townsend

Mixed day for the experienced left-back. Was left a little exposed in the first half with Matt Phillips giving away possession and could have been in a better position when Boro opened the scoring but did get better in the second half as the Baggies got more of a hold on the game.

Improved 6

Jake Livermore

Made an excellent interception in the first half as Boro's Riley McGree almost got in on goal. That aside, the skipper looked well off the pace and had little impact on proceedings.

Slow 4

Jayson Molumby

Worked hard throughout the game and impact became more telling as the game wore on. Played a superb through ball that led to Albion's equaliser.

Committed 7

Jed Wallace

Took a little while to get into the game. A mishit cross almost gave Albion the lead but his class showed in the second half and linked up beautifully with fellow debutant John Swift for the Albion goal.

Hardworking 8

John Swift

A debut strike for Albion midfield man. Looked classy on the ball and got Albion on the front foot whenever he could. Excellent finish.

Good start 8

Matt Phillips

Could not deal with the surging runs of Boro's highly-rated right-back Isaiah Jones and left full-back Townsend exposed. Telling that it was Jones who netted the opener. Subbed.

Poor 4

Karlan Grant

Willing runner but was given precious little to work with from his team-mates. Subbed on 75.

Worked 5

Substitutes