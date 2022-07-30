What channel is Middlesbrough vs West Brom on? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring a goal with Grady Diangana and John Swift during the pre-season friendly between West Bromwich Albion and Hertha Berlin at The Hawthorns on July 23. Photo: Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

After a hugely disappointing 2021/22 season in which the Albion missed out on the playoffs by some distance, replacing their head coach Valérien Ismaël with Steve Bruce halfway through the season, West Brom fans are expecting an improvement, especially after a number of encouraging signings in the off-season.

John Swift, Jed Wallace and former loan favourite Okay Yokuslu have all been recruited into the Albion midfield, though the latter will not be ready for the season opener at Middlesbrough tonight.

How can you watch West Brom kick off their season, and who is likely to start for the Baggies in the season opener?

What time is Boro vs West Brom?

Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Saturday, with Sky having chosen the game for a live TV broadcast with preview coverage from about 4.30pm. The Championship began at 8pm on Friday night with Huddersfield vs Burnley, and nine Championship matches will have been played by the time the Baggies kick off at the Riverside.

Where to follow Boro vs West Brom

Sky Sports has chosen to broadcast West Brom's first game of the season, which will be available on the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultimate HD channels. Coverage and a full match replay will be available for members on WBA TV+ at wba.co.uk.

Team news

The first team sheet of the season always sparks debate, and Steve Bruce has some big calls to make in his first selection of 2022/23.

Fans have been enthused by the early summer signings of creative Championship stalwarts John Swift and Jed Wallace, and the reinvigorated form of former West Ham youngster Grady Diangana in pre-season matches.

The former two will probably start, in the number 10 and wide right positions respectively, but it is hard to find room in the 11 for all three of Diangana, last season's leading goalscorer Karlan Grant, and exciting American striker Daryl Dike.

The rest of the selection is more straightforward - Semi Ajayi and Dara O'Shea are likely to make up the centre of defence even though Kyle Bartley is pushing for a place in the 11. Long-standing full-backs Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong remain the first choices in their positions, on the left and right respectively.

Goalkeeper David Button is likely to start in the first competitive game of the post-Sam Johnstone era.

The midfield, whether it is in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1, will probably be made up from Alex Mowatt, John Swift and Jayson Molumby, with Jake Livermore missing out last weekend due to being ill.