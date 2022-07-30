Steve Bruce delighted with new West Brom duo

Swift's burst from midfield to get on the end of a cross from Jed Wallace, who was a free agent after leaving Millwall, provided a quick reminder to everyone that the pair can score and create goals in the second tier.
Baggies boss Bruce said: "The addition of Swift and Wallace in particular helped us. It was one area we needed to improve offensively.
"We were bottom six last season for goals scored. We needed to address that.
"They have been at this level and have been involved in goals for a long time. I am amazed no one has had a punt on them in the Premier League.
"We have worked hard on it and they will add that bit of quality we need.
"We needed that because we had started well but didn't really recover until after half-time. I was pleased with the reaction second half.
"To start with I thought we were OK, a bit passive with and without the ball if I'm being honest. Second half we were much better. That is the standard we have to be at.
"We needed a reminder to play with more intensity and we got that first half, second half was chalk and cheese.
"Arguably we could have gone on to win it. Middlesbrough will be there or thereabouts, it was always going to be a difficult first game."