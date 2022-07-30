Steve Bruce delighted with new West Brom duo

West Bromwich Albion Manager, Steve Bruce, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Saturday July 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Swift's burst from midfield to get on the end of a cross from Jed Wallace, who was a free agent after leaving Millwall, provided a quick reminder to everyone that the pair can score and create goals in the second tier.

Baggies boss Bruce said: "The addition of Swift and Wallace in particular helped us. It was one area we needed to improve offensively.

"We were bottom six last season for goals scored. We needed to address that.

"They have been at this level and have been involved in goals for a long time. I am amazed no one has had a punt on them in the Premier League.

"We have worked hard on it and they will add that bit of quality we need.

"We needed that because we had started well but didn't really recover until after half-time. I was pleased with the reaction second half.

"To start with I thought we were OK, a bit passive with and without the ball if I'm being honest. Second half we were much better. That is the standard we have to be at.

"We needed a reminder to play with more intensity and we got that first half, second half was chalk and cheese.