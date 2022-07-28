Former West Brom midfielder Mark Briggs makes US Open Cup history with Sacramento Republic

Mark Briggs

Wolverhampton born Briggs, who has managed in the US for a number of years, has led his side to some memorable wins in the US Open Cup this season - and now they are one game away from becoming the first lower division side to life the trophy since 1999.

And they did it in dramatic fashion - beating Sporting Kansas City on penalties after a 0-0 draw, to set up a final with Orlando City SC on September 7.

Briggs insisted it was the biggest night of his coaching career - but his side aren't done yet.

He said: "This is the biggest night of my coaching career and then to be going to Orlando to play in a final with a Champions League spot at stake, you have to [go] like 'Is this really happening?' But fortunately for us it is, it's reality,” said head coach Mark Briggs, who formerly led Real Salt Lake’s reserve team Real Monarchs.

“We're 90 minutes away from a trophy and a Champions League berth. So it's a massive accolade, a massive night and something that'll long live in the memory. But we aren't done. We said in the last round we're not in this competition just to make up the numbers. We're in this competition because we want to win it. Now we've put ourselves in a position to go and win it.”

The USL Championship side have already knocked out MLS sides San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy - and now a victory in the final could lead to a spot in the Concacaf Champions League.