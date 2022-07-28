Five star: When West Brom ran riot at the Riverside in mauling of Middlesbrough

Albion ran riot at the Riverside

Boro are being tipped as one of the side's to challenge - after Chris Wilder turned things around for them last season.

Last season the trip to the Riverside didn't produce a happy memory for the Baggies fans - as they were easily beaten by Boro.

However - back in 2009 it was a much different story as Albion ran riot against Gareth Southgate's side in one of the Baggies best displays under Gareth Southgate.

Here is a look back at that day on Teesside when the Baggies really turned it on!

Jerome Thomas bags one for Albion

Heading to Teesside Albion were top - but Southgate's men were third and much more was expected from this top of the table match up.

But it was more of a miss match than a match up in the end.

It was even more surprising given Boro had an unbeaten home record coming into the game - but Albion looked like they'd arrived in the North East with intent.

Chris Brunt had them in front when his free kick deflected in - before Brunt scored an audacious goal to make it two as he got onto a clearance and lobbed it over Danny Coyne from 50 yards out.

It was three and all over before the break when Graham Dorans crossed for Youssouf Mulumbu to head home.

Then the humiliation went on in te second half - with both Jerome Thomas and Roman Bednar completing the rout which kept Albion top of the pile.

Youssouf Mulumbu celebrates his goal

After the game Southgate said West Brom had hit his side with a sledgehammer and given them 'a wake up call'.

The Baggies boss said the win was a 'statement'.

He said: "We have put a statement out for the rest of the league. It was certainly one of our best performances so far and obviously we will take confidence from the performance.

"We played well and we sustained it over the full 90 minutes. We have a very good group of players.

"I have some sympathy for Middlesbrough. They are a good team and I'm sure they'll bounce back. They were just unfortunate to play us today."