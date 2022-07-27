Baggies Broadcast Season 6 Episode 3: New season begins as an era ends

Baggies Broadcast Season 6 Episode 3

With Joe set to depart the E&S later this week - the pair look back on his time in the job and covering Albion, and discuss some of the memorable games.

They talk Hertha, Grady or Grant, Dike's goal, and how Albion may line-up at Boro.

The boys also look at Caleb Taylor's loan and Albion's options at the back.

Albion fan Spencer George has his say on all things Albion, Joe SWEARS (you've been warned).

He also takes part in a farewell quiz and the boys are joined by a handful of guests who have a little message!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)