Baggies Broadcast Season 6 Episode 3: New season begins as an era ends

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle and Toaser Man - and it is the end of an era.

With Joe set to depart the E&S later this week - the pair look back on his time in the job and covering Albion, and discuss some of the memorable games.

They talk Hertha, Grady or Grant, Dike's goal, and how Albion may line-up at Boro.

The boys also look at Caleb Taylor's loan and Albion's options at the back.

Albion fan Spencer George has his say on all things Albion, Joe SWEARS (you've been warned).

He also takes part in a farewell quiz and the boys are joined by a handful of guests who have a little message!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

