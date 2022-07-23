Notification Settings

'Quite impressed': West Brom fans react after 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin - WATCH

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with Albion fans after their 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin in their final pre-season outing.

West Brom fans give their take as pre-season draws to a close - WATCH

It was the first time the home fans had seen their side in pre-season - in what was the last friendly before the new Championship season.

And it was set to be Albion's sternest test so far - with the Bundesliga side possessing quality players.

It proved to be the case as they took a first half lead - but Albion showed their quality too, with John Swift rattling the crossbar with a first half free kick.

He did level for Albion when he got on the end of a Grady Diangana cross in the second period - before Daryl Dike netted his first goal at The Hawthorns, as he headed home in the second half.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

