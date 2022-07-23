Notification Settings

GALLERY: West Brom new boy Okay Yokuslu arrives in the UK

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Okay Yokuslu has arrived in the UK and trained for the first time since signing a three-year-deal with the club.

Okay Yoksulu after signing a three year deal at West Brom - Credit (West Brom/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old Turkish international, who played 16 times for Albion back in the 2020/21 campaign - rejoined the club last week following his release from Celta Vigo.

However, the midfielder has had to wait for his work permit to be granted before arriving in the UK.

Late this week his permit was granted and he has now arrived in the UK - and has been unveiled as the Baggies' latest signing.

Yokuslu has trained for the first time since making the move - and he will be presented to the West Brom fans ahead of the final pre-season outing of the season against Hertha Berlin.

Here are some of the pictures from his first training session:

