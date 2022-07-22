Nigel Pearson remembered with Albion honour

Kerrie Pearson with sons Jake and Liam Steve Bruce with Nigel Pearson’s wife Kerrie and sons Jake and Liam. Right, the broadcaster who was a big Albion supporter. Kerrie Pearson with sons Jake and Liam

Known throughout the UK as the voice of speedway, Mr Pearson died suddenly in April at the age of 52.

Since then Albion have been in consultation with his family to arrange a permanent tribute to the much-loved talkSPORT and Express & Star journalist.

The Nigel Pearson Broadcast Gantry will serve as a lasting memorial which wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah, and sons Jake and Liam, will be free to visit in the future.

A private ceremony will be held prior to Albion’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin with Nigel’s friends, family and sports media colleagues in attendance.

Nigel’s wife, Kerrie, said: “As a family we are extremely proud that the gantry will be named after Nige.

“He loved it when talkSPORT sent him on the long journey to his beloved Albion.

“His dad, Dave, first took him as a child and he carried this on and took our son, Liam, whenever he had the opportunity.

“He would be humbled to have an area of The Hawthorns named after him and I can just imagine his face now if he walked through and could see the signs.

“We will be forever grateful to the club.”

Albion’s director of communications, Ian Skidmore, added: “Nige is greatly missed by his friends in the communications department, and the club felt it would be fitting to install a permanent tribute to him at The Hawthorns.

“He spent a large period of his life commentating for numerous broadcasters from our gantry and we believe it is only right that it will now forever carry his name.