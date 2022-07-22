'Lukaku, Pereira, Gayle': A look at West Brom's top loanees as Steve Bruce searches for another gem

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2.

He has already attempted to strike a deal for Leicester's Hamza Choudhury and Albion have also been linked with a loan move for Aston Villa's young hot shot Cameron Archer.

However comes in on loan at The Hawthorns will be following on from a string of loanees that have come to the club and lit the place up.

Like all clubs, there are loan deals, and other transfers, that just don't work - but Albion have had their fair share of successful loanees down the years and here is a look back at just a few:

2020/21 - Okay Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mbaye Diagne

They might well have come in during a season where Albion went down - but they made an impression at the club.

Gallagher, who had previously spent time at Charlton and Swansea on loan from Chelsea was the bright spark early on - despite Albion having a tough start.

Conor Gallagher of West Bromwich Albion and Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa.

Then Sam Allardyce arrived and brought in the other three loanees who gave Albion a fighting chance. Maitland-Niles added quality, as did Yokuslu who has now returned. And Diagne posed a huge threat up top - and had his offside awareness been slightly better - Albion may have survived.

2019/20 - Matheus Pereira, Filipe Krovinovic, Grady Diangana

Very rarely in a season will you sign three loanees who have as much of an impact as they three did.

It was the former who led the way - sparkling all season and arguably becoming one of the best players to play in the Championship and one of Albion's best players in the modern era.

He started on the bench but quickly became Albion's main man, attracting attention from top clubs in Europe. Diangana showed why he was so highly rated at West Ham, and why later club legend Mark Noble was left furious when Albion made the deal permanent.

And although not contributing maybe as much as the other two, Krovinovic was a class act and created a superb partnership with Pereira.

2018/2019 - Harvey Barnes, Dwight Gayle

Another Championship season and another couple of loanees that have lived long in the memory and the hearts of The Hawthorns faithful.

Barnes was a relatively unknown prospect when he arrived - but on debut he wrapped one in the top corner and announced himself instantly.

Dwight Gayle of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1.

His highlight came against Sheffield Wednesday, when he ran from his own area, past a number of players to slot home. And in Gayle, Albion got what they paid for, goals, and plenty of them.

His season at the club is still talked about - to the extent that every window he is linked with a move back to the club.

2017/18 - Ahmed Hegazi

The towering defender had a permanent four year spell at Albion - but before that his first 21 games were on loan.

He fitted in pretty well, scoring on his debut, and would go on the play around 90 games for the Baggies.

2012/13 - Romelu Lukaku

Probably the biggest and the best loanee Albion have had. When Steve Clarke managed to use his Chelsea connections to bring the wonderkid to The Hawthorns in 2012 - many were left stunned.

And although it look him time to find his feet - the big Belgian led the line and scored 17 times that season to help Albion to a Premier League record eighth placed finish.

Romelu Lukaku scores against Manchester United

It was hoped he would come back again, and it looked on the cards, before a move to Everton materialised the following season.

2011/12 - Ben Foster

A move that led to seven superb seasons at The Hawthorns.

Foster was at Birmingham, who then needed to get players off the wage bill, the goalkeeper being one. So Albion made the move, and he went on to play 39 times in that season, leading Albion to make the move permanent.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster celebrates as his team take the lead during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2016. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Dave Howarth/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

And he would then become a club legend, playing around 200 times for the club, helping them to consistently good finishes in the top flight.

2010/11 - Carlos Vela

Despite just the eight games, the Mexican did make an impact at the club. He netted a last gasp equaliser against arch rivals Wolves - as well as getting another late one against Stoke in the same week. Those two goals helped give Albion momentum that season in their relegation fight.

2008/09 - Youssouf Mulumbu

Another loanee turned permanent who is still talked about at the club today. Mulumbu was brought in by Tony Mowbray in January 2008. He played six times as Albion were relegated but made enough of an impression for the move to be made permanent - and the Baggies fans know what happened next.