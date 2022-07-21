'Grady or Grant?': West Brom fans give their opening day XI views

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 with Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion at Sixfields on July 13, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce has added four new faces ahead of the season with more expected before the end of August.

All four have made impacts in pre-season - with fans looking forward to seeing them in competitive action at the Riverside on July 30.

Ahead of the curtain raiser, the Express & Star surveyed Albion fans to see who they think should be in the XI for the 5.30pm kick off live on Sky.

The back five names itself among many fans with David Button behind a back four of Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend.

However, in a 4-2-3-1 formation which Bruce is expected to play, it is the two central midfielders where the questions are.

The majority of those who responded are in favour of Alex Mowatt partnering Okay Yokuslu in the middle - however with the Turk having not gone through a pre-season he made not feature against Boro.

If so, Albion fans have also backed Jayson Molumby to fill the position - with some also calling for Taylor Gardner-Hickman to be given a role in the middie.

Jed Wallace and John Swift were named as starters in every response - with another question coming on the left flank. It is a toss up between Grady Diangana, who has been reinvigorated in pre-season, and Karlan Grant, with the majority opting for the former West Ham man.

And Daryl Dike is the choice of the majority to lead the line.

Here are some of the predicted line-ups.

4-2-3-1 outset: Button - Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend - Livermore, Mowatt - Wallace, Swift, Grant - Dike. Okay replaces Jake as soon as he is fit. TGH, Diangana and Phillips main substitutes. — Anders Grøtte (@andersg91) July 20, 2022

Button

Furlong O'Shea Ajayi Townsend

Molumby Livermore (till Yok is fit)

Wallace Swift Diangana

Dike — mjd (@takeahikeymikey) July 20, 2022

Button

Furlong Ajayi O’Shea Townsend

Yokuslu Molumby

Wallace Swift Diangana

Dike — Leo Watkins (@leowatkins) July 20, 2022

Button

Furlong Semi Dara Townsend

Okay Molumby

Wallace Swift Diangana

Dike — ä ł f 🍇 (@BogsAIf) July 20, 2022

What I think Bruce will do

4-3-3



Button

Furlong O'Shea, Ajayi, Townsend



Livermore Molumby

Swift



Wallace Dike Grant



/1 — Duke Ross of Malvern (@Standaman60) July 20, 2022

Button

Furlong

Ajayi

O'Shea

Townsend

Yokuslu

Molumby

Swift

Wallace

Grant

Dike — Lizzie 💕 (@ehayward93) July 20, 2022

Buttton

Furs Ajayi DoS Conor

Jed Mowatt Jake Grady

Swift

Grant/Dike

(taking into account Okay will not be up to speed probably) — baggie1971 (@baggie1971) July 20, 2022

Button



Furlong Ajayi O’Shea Townsend



Molumby Mowatt



Wallace Swift Grant



Big Dike — Luke Fletcher (@WBAFletcher) July 20, 2022

Button

Furlong ajayi O'Shea Townsend

Yokuslu mowatt

Wallace swift grady

Dike — Peter Osborn (@PeterOsbornCas) July 20, 2022

4231

Button

Furlong Ajayi O'Shea Townsend

Livermore Mowatt

Wallace Swift Grant/Diangana

Dike — Chris - Bewdleybaggie 🇺🇦 (@ichigo_200) July 20, 2022

Button



Furlong

Ajayi

O’Shea

Townsend



Yokuslu

Mowatt



Wallace

Swift

Grant



Dike — monk (@monk05wba) July 20, 2022