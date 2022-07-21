'Grady or Grant?': West Brom fans give their opening day XI views

Steve Bruce has added four new faces ahead of the season with more expected before the end of August.
All four have made impacts in pre-season - with fans looking forward to seeing them in competitive action at the Riverside on July 30.
Ahead of the curtain raiser, the Express & Star surveyed Albion fans to see who they think should be in the XI for the 5.30pm kick off live on Sky.
The back five names itself among many fans with David Button behind a back four of Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend.
However, in a 4-2-3-1 formation which Bruce is expected to play, it is the two central midfielders where the questions are.
The majority of those who responded are in favour of Alex Mowatt partnering Okay Yokuslu in the middle - however with the Turk having not gone through a pre-season he made not feature against Boro.
If so, Albion fans have also backed Jayson Molumby to fill the position - with some also calling for Taylor Gardner-Hickman to be given a role in the middie.
Jed Wallace and John Swift were named as starters in every response - with another question coming on the left flank. It is a toss up between Grady Diangana, who has been reinvigorated in pre-season, and Karlan Grant, with the majority opting for the former West Ham man.
And Daryl Dike is the choice of the majority to lead the line.
Here are some of the predicted line-ups.
4-2-3-1 outset: Button - Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend - Livermore, Mowatt - Wallace, Swift, Grant - Dike. Okay replaces Jake as soon as he is fit. TGH, Diangana and Phillips main substitutes.— Anders Grøtte (@andersg91) July 20, 2022
Button— mjd (@takeahikeymikey) July 20, 2022
Furlong O'Shea Ajayi Townsend
Molumby Livermore (till Yok is fit)
Wallace Swift Diangana
Dike
Button— Leo Watkins (@leowatkins) July 20, 2022
Furlong Ajayi O’Shea Townsend
Yokuslu Molumby
Wallace Swift Diangana
Dike
Button— ä ł f 🍇 (@BogsAIf) July 20, 2022
Furlong Semi Dara Townsend
Okay Molumby
Wallace Swift Diangana
Dike
