Cyrille Regis quotes feature on new West Brom away kit

West Brom's new away strip

Albion fans have eagerly been awaiting the arrival of the new away strip - with the club sticking with the traditional green and yellow colours.

And the kit has been launched by the legacy trust - whose logo and quotes from the Albion legend will feature on the strip.

Quotes from the former Baggies striker, who sadly died in 2018, feature on the back of the strip.

One reads: "Form is temporary, talent is permanent."

And another reads: "It's not about your position, it's about how you impact the game."

The legacy trust was set up by Regis' family - and is designed to develop and support football-based projects which lie at the heart of their communities