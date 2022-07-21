Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast Season 6 Episode 2: We are almost there!

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Joe Masi bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - as the start of the Championship season gets ever closer.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

The boys talk about the pre-season campaign, how they don't like pre-season friendlies, and recap the sweltering trip to Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Joe provides an update of when Albion fans will get a glimpse of Okay Yokuslu - and discuss the move to try and make The Hawthorns a Community Asset of Value and what it actually means.

They also talk transfers, line-ups, answer your questions - and Joe gives his take on Steve Bruce being a future children's TV presenter in his life after football!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

