Baggies Broadcast Season 6 Episode 2: We are almost there!

Baggies Broadcast

The boys talk about the pre-season campaign, how they don't like pre-season friendlies, and recap the sweltering trip to Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Joe provides an update of when Albion fans will get a glimpse of Okay Yokuslu - and discuss the move to try and make The Hawthorns a Community Asset of Value and what it actually means.

They also talk transfers, line-ups, answer your questions - and Joe gives his take on Steve Bruce being a future children's TV presenter in his life after football!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)