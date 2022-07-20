Transfer business: Every Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa deal done so far

The transfer window so far

Walsall have been by far the busiest bringing in a raft of players as Michael Flynn puts his stamp on things at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

West Brom have moved to add four new players as they look to battle for promotion - with Aston Villa adding players to their squad early in the window.

And so far Wolves have moved for just the one new face.

Here is a break down of all the deals done by the clubs in the window so far:

Wolves

Ins

Nathan Collins from Burnley - £20.5 million

Nathan Collins (Getty)

Outs

Ruben Vinagre to Sporting Lisbon - £8.5 million

Ki-Jana Hoever to PSV - Loan

Fabio Silva - Anderlecht - Loan

West Brom

Ins

Jayson Molumby from Brighton - £800k

Jed Wallace from Millwall - Free

John Swift from Reading - Free

Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo - Free

Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Outs

Sam Johnstone to Crystal Palace - Free

Romaine Sawyers to Cardiff - Free

Cedric Kipre to Cardiff - Loan

Quevin Castro to Burton Albion - Loan

Josh Griffiths to Portsmouth - Loan

Walsall

Ins

Andy Williams from Cheltenham Town - Free

Peter Clarke from Tranmere Rovers - Free

Oisin McEntee from Newcastle United - Free

Joe Riley from Carlisle United - Free

Isaac Hutchinson from Derby County - Free

Brandon Comley from Dagenham & Redbridge - Free

Liam Gordon from Bolton - Free

Andy Williams

Adam Przybek from Wycome - Free

Owen Evans from Cheltenham Town - Free

Flynn Clarke from Norwich City - Loan

Douglas James-Taylor from Stoke City - Loan

Liam Bennett from Cambridge United - Loan

Outs

Jack Rose to Sutton - Free

Tom Leak to Kidderminster - Free

Joe Willis to Stafford Rangers - Free

Emmanuel Osedebe to Bradford City - Undisclosed fee

Devante Rodney to Rochdale

Rollin Menayese to Hartlepool United - Loan

Aston Villa

Ins

Philippe Coutinho (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images).

Diego Carlos from Sevilla - £26 million

Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona - £17 million

Robin Olsen from Roma - Undisclosed

Ludwig Augustinsson from Sevilla - Loan

Boubacar Kamara from Marseille - Free

Outs

Matt Targett to Newcastle - £15 million

Trezeguet to Trabzonspor - Undisclosed

Lovre Kalinic to Hajudk Split - Free