Transfer business: Every Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa deal done so far

Walsall have been by far the busiest bringing in a raft of players as Michael Flynn puts his stamp on things at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
West Brom have moved to add four new players as they look to battle for promotion - with Aston Villa adding players to their squad early in the window.
And so far Wolves have moved for just the one new face.
Here is a break down of all the deals done by the clubs in the window so far:
Wolves
Ins
Nathan Collins from Burnley - £20.5 million
Outs
Ruben Vinagre to Sporting Lisbon - £8.5 million
Ki-Jana Hoever to PSV - Loan
Fabio Silva - Anderlecht - Loan
West Brom
Ins
Jayson Molumby from Brighton - £800k
Jed Wallace from Millwall - Free
John Swift from Reading - Free
Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo - Free
Outs
Sam Johnstone to Crystal Palace - Free
Romaine Sawyers to Cardiff - Free
Cedric Kipre to Cardiff - Loan
Quevin Castro to Burton Albion - Loan
Josh Griffiths to Portsmouth - Loan
Walsall
Ins
Andy Williams from Cheltenham Town - Free
Peter Clarke from Tranmere Rovers - Free
Oisin McEntee from Newcastle United - Free
Joe Riley from Carlisle United - Free
Isaac Hutchinson from Derby County - Free
Brandon Comley from Dagenham & Redbridge - Free
Liam Gordon from Bolton - Free
Adam Przybek from Wycome - Free
Owen Evans from Cheltenham Town - Free
Flynn Clarke from Norwich City - Loan
Douglas James-Taylor from Stoke City - Loan
Liam Bennett from Cambridge United - Loan
Outs
Jack Rose to Sutton - Free
Tom Leak to Kidderminster - Free
Joe Willis to Stafford Rangers - Free
Emmanuel Osedebe to Bradford City - Undisclosed fee
Devante Rodney to Rochdale
Rollin Menayese to Hartlepool United - Loan
Aston Villa
Ins
Diego Carlos from Sevilla - £26 million
Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona - £17 million
Robin Olsen from Roma - Undisclosed
Ludwig Augustinsson from Sevilla - Loan
Boubacar Kamara from Marseille - Free
Outs
Matt Targett to Newcastle - £15 million
Trezeguet to Trabzonspor - Undisclosed
Lovre Kalinic to Hajudk Split - Free
Conor Hourihane to Derby County - Free